100,000 Colorful Tulips Herald Spring in Yokohama

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors take photos of tulips at their best at Yokohama Park in Naka Ward, Yokohama. A total of approximately 100,000 tulips of about 70 varieties are now in full bloom at the park, delighting the eyes of visitors. The flowering bulbs were planted as part of the Garden Necklace Yokohama 2023 event organized by the city government aiming to showcase the charm of the city’s abundance of flowers and greenery. “I’m always moved by the peacefulness and power that flowers give us,” said a 72-year-old man who lives in the city. The event will run through June 11.