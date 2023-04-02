Japanese Glass Shrimp Fishing Season Begins in Toyama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shiroebi Japanese glass shrimp that was caught on the first day of its fishing season is seen at the Shinminato fishing harbor in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, on Saturday.

TOYAMA — The fishing season for shiroebi Japanese glass shrimp, which is called “the jewel of Toyama Bay” for its clear, pale pink-colored body, opened on Saturday.

Four fishing boats set out from the Shinminato fishing harbor in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, to the fishing grounds about 3 kilometers offshore at around 4:30 a.m. on the day.

About 2.1 tons of glass shrimp were landed, which is almost the same amount as last year’s first day of the fishing season.

Glass shrimp is about five centimeters in length.

“I’ve gotten off to a good start,” one boat owner said. “With the pandemic settling down, I hope many people will come here and enjoy the shrimp.”

The fishing season runs through the end of November, with the peak in July and August.