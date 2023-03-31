Police Identify Boy Found Dead in Edogawa River

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Firefighters search the Edogawa River in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, at about 9 a.m. on Friday.

A young boy was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in the Edogawa River in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, at about 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Chiba Prefectural Police later announced that the boy had been identified as Saku Yoshida, 3, of Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, who had been missing since Thursday evening. Saku was confirmed dead.

Yoshida had been visiting Sakura Tsutsumi Park in Ichikawa with three adults including his mother and five other children on Thursday. Yoshida’s mother reported him missing at about 4 p.m. the same day.

About 100 officials from the prefectural police searched the area around the park and the Edogawa River on the day. A large-scale search was conducted Friday in cooperation with the Tokyo Fire Department and other organizations.