Body Found Near Kyoto Sightseeing Boat Accident Site

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rescue workers search for a missing boatman in the Hozu River in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, on Tuesday.

KYOTO — A body believed to be that of a boatman who went missing in a sightseeing boat accident on Tuesday in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, has been found downriver from the accident site, the Kyoto City fire department and other sources said Thursday.

The fire department and the Hozugawa Yusen Sightseeing Boat Association, the operator of the boat, believe the body is that of a 40-year-old boatman who went missing in the accident.

In the accident, which happened at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, an oar-powered sightseeing boat carrying 25 passengers and four boatmen on the Hozu River hit a rock and capsized, throwing all passengers into the river and leaving a 51-year-old boatman dead and another boatman missing.