Online Passport Renewal Applications Start in Japan

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s revised passport law took effect Monday, making online applications for passport renewal possible without visits to relevant administrative offices.

The move, part of the digitalization of administrative services, is designed to improve convenience for applicants and rationalize passport-related clerical work.

Eligible for the online application are people whose passport validity period is less than a year and those whose passports have three or fewer blank pages for the visa area. The My Number personal identification card and registration with a related website, Mynaportal, are necessary for the online passport renewal procedures.