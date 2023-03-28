River Boat in Kyoto Capsizes, One Person with Cardiopulmonary Arrest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A stranded boat is seen on the Hozu River in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, on Tuesday.

A tourist boat that runs the Hozu River capsized Tuesday on the river in Kyoto Prefecture, according to the local fire department.

There were about 25 people aboard, including four crewmen and three children. One man, who is believed to be a crewman, was taken to the hospital under the condition of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Two other people are reported to have been swept away, and the fire department is working to confirm their whereabouts.

The Hozu River is a popular sightseeing course that takes about two hours to sail down the 16-km-long mountain stream from Kameoka to Arashiyama in the prefecture. The boat is believed to have run aground near Otakase, where the current is strong.