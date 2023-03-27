3 Die, 1 in Critical Condition in 5-Car Accident on Expressway in Mie Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cargo from trucks was scattered across the road after a five-car accident in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, at 8:09 a.m. Monday.

Three people died and one person fell in critical condition in a traffic accident involving five vehicles that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the Higashi-Meihan Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture.

The prefectural police and firefighting authorities said that eight people were rushed to hospital. Of them, three died, one fell in unconsciousness and four others were also injured.

According to the prefectural police’s expressway patrol unit, the accident site was about 1 kilometer south of the expressway’s Kameyama Junction.

Three vehicles, including trucks, collided in an inbound lane and the truck cargoes, including plastic bottles, were scattered over the road. Two cars also collided in the outbound lanes at the site.

Due to the accident, an inbound section between Iseseki Interchange and Kameyama Junction and an outbound section between Suzuka Interchange and Iseseki Interchange were closed to traffic.