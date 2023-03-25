153 Countries, Regions Confirmed for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yumeshima, the expo venue, in Osaka

A total of 153 countries and regions have officially announced they will attend the 2025 Osaka-Kansai expo. Minister for the World Expo Naoki Okada announced the total, which surpasses the government’s target of 150, during a press conference held Friday.

The breakdown is as follows: 19 countries from Asia, including China and South Korea; 24 countries from the Americas, including the United States and Canada; 39 countries from Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Russia; 12 countries and 1 region from the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Iran; 45 countries from Africa, including Egypt and South Africa; and 13 countries from Oceania, including Australia and Samoa. The number of participating countries and regions sets a record high for an expo held in Japan.

Ukraine, currently facing an invasion from Russia, has not yet confirmed its participation. Okada called on Ukraine to join the expo and promote ideas and appealing aspects of the country. Regarding Russia, which has already announced its intent to participate, he said, “If the current situation remains unchanged, their participation is not expected.”

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai expo is scheduled to take place on Yumeshima, a man-made island in Osaka Bay, from April 13 to October 13, 2025.