  • GENERAL NEWS

Magnitude of 4.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi Prefectures


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:15 JST, March 24, 2023

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 0-7 hit the Japanese prefectures of Ibaraki, Fukushima and Tochigi at around 4.25 p.m. on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter, which had an estimated magnitude of 4.7, was in northern Ibaraki Prefecture, with an about 80-kilometer-deep focus.

There have been no predictions of related tsunami.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING