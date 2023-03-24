Magnitude of 4.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi Prefectures





An earthquake measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 0-7 hit the Japanese prefectures of Ibaraki, Fukushima and Tochigi at around 4.25 p.m. on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter, which had an estimated magnitude of 4.7, was in northern Ibaraki Prefecture, with an about 80-kilometer-deep focus.

There have been no predictions of related tsunami.