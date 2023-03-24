Tokyoites Brave Rain to View Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People adore cherry blossoms by Meguro River in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

People brave the drizzling rain and adore lines of cherry trees in full blossom by Meguro River in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday. The Meteorological Agency said cherry trees of the Someiyoshino variety reached full blossom in Tokyo on Wednesday, at the second earliest pace on record and nine days earlier than an average year. Miu Kunieda, 22, of Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, came to the riverside, a famous cherry blossom viewing spot, formally dressed in kimono with hakama trousers after attending the graduation ceremony of her university. “The weather is a shame, but my heart is clear because I could to appreciate the beautiful cherry blossoms,” Kunieda said.