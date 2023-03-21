Nissan Develops System to Ensure Kids Not Left in School Buses

Courtesy of Nissan Motor Corp.

A Nissan Caravan

Nissan Motor Corp. said the company has developed a safety system that prevents children from being accidentally left inside vehicles used by nursery schools and kindergartens.

The system can be equipped on Nissan vehicles used as school buses, and sales will begin in June at Nissan dealers nationwide.

The company said the system is designed for about 2,000 Caravan vans and Civilian microbuses that are often used by schools.

When the engine is turned off, the system automatically plays a recording urging the driver to confirm that no one is left in the vehicle and to press a button located in the back after doing so. An alarm is sounded if the driver forgets to push the button.

The system includes a switch that allows children left inside to sound an alarm located outside the vehicle.

In the wake of accidents involving children who were left alone inside school buses, the government from April will mandate safety devices on vehicles used by nursery schools and kindergartens to prevent children from being accidentally left inside. A one-year transitional period will be established for the requirement.

A 3-year-old girl died of heatstroke after being left inside a bus for hours at a childcare facility in Shizuoka Prefecture in September.

The development and sales of such safety devices are accelerating, and Toyota Motor Corp. also plans to introduce such equipment in April.