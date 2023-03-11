Go Player Ichiriki Defends Kisei Title

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kisei titleholder Ryo Ichiriki poses for a photo after defending his title in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

Go player Ryo Ichiriki defended his Kisei title for the first time after defeating challenger Toramaru Shibano in the sixth match of a best-of-seven series in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

“There were close matches and I did not lower my guard even when I was in a good position,” Ichiriki said. “I feel so relieved to have made this single achievement.”

Twenty-five-year-old Ichiriki defeated the 23-year-old challenger, who holds the Meijin title, in 167 moves, marking the fourth win in the most prestigious series for one of the seven major Go titles. Ichiriki earned ¥43 million in prize money for defending his sole title.