Go Player Ichiriki Defends Kisei Title
16:11 JST, March 11, 2023
Go player Ryo Ichiriki defended his Kisei title for the first time after defeating challenger Toramaru Shibano in the sixth match of a best-of-seven series in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.
“There were close matches and I did not lower my guard even when I was in a good position,” Ichiriki said. “I feel so relieved to have made this single achievement.”
Twenty-five-year-old Ichiriki defeated the 23-year-old challenger, who holds the Meijin title, in 167 moves, marking the fourth win in the most prestigious series for one of the seven major Go titles. Ichiriki earned ¥43 million in prize money for defending his sole title.
