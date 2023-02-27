Japan Abductee Families Decide to Tolerate Aid to N. Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Megumi Yokota’s younger brother, Takuya, 54, leader of the abductee family group, center, speaks at a meeting on Sunday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A group of families of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea decades ago has adopted a policy of conditionally tolerating possible humanitarian aid to Pyongyang for the first time.

At a meeting on Sunday, the group and its supporter organization approved the policy of not opposing such aid if all remaining abductees are returned home together while their family members in their parents’ generation are alive.

Participants, including Sakie Yokota, 87, the mother of abductee Megumi, asked the Japanese government to make additional efforts to realize a summit with North Korea early.

“We strongly feel that the time is running out,” Megumi’s younger brother, Takuya, 54, leader of the abductee family group, told a news conference after the meeting.

“We want the Japanese government to realize a Japan-N. Korea summit and resolve the abduction issue swiftly,” he added.

“I am confident [Megumi] is alive,” Sakie said. “I hope that a Japan-N. Korea summit will be held early and that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will convey a strong message.”