Strong Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Hokkaido
7:57 JST, February 26, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Hokkaido on Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in the town of Shibetsu and the city of Nemuro in eastern Hokkaido.
The agency said that the quake occurred at a depth of 63 kilometers at around 10:27 p.m. local time.
No tsunami is expected after the quake, the agency said.
