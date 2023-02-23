Swans Near End of Japan Stay Before Migration North

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Kohakucho whistling swans fly over the Saigawa River basin in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, during their winter stay in the area. Many of the birds have already begun flying back to Siberia, and according to a local preservation group, this year’s migration north started 15 days earlier than last year. “When swans start their return migration north, spring is around the corner,” the group’s representative said. “We hope they will make it back to their homeland safely.”