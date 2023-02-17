Enrollment Capacity Hikes Eyed for Universities in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Waseda University in Tokyo

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—A Japanese government panel of experts Thursday proposed that universities in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards be allowed to increase their enrollment capacities as a temporary measure.

Specifically, the panel called for allowing such increases for information technology-related faculties and departments as part of efforts to nurture digital experts.

In its proposal, the panel asked the government to relax the restriction that does not allow increases in enrollment capacities at the universities in the 23 wards in principle.

The restriction was introduced as a temporary measure through the end of fiscal 2027 based on a law enacted in 2018 to rectify the concentration of people in Tokyo.