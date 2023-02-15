- GENERAL NEWS
Hokkaido Waterfall Draws Ice Climbers From Around Japan
13:40 JST, February 15, 2023
A climber uses an ice ax to ascend a frozen waterfall in the Sounkyo gorge in Kamikawa, Hokkaido. The approximately 120-meter-high Ginga no taki waterfall freezes almost completely in the severe cold, and climbers come from around Japan to tackle the steep ice wall, the likes of which cannot be found on the main island of Honshu. It takes about three hours to climb to the top.
