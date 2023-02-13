Man Killed in Two-Car Crash in Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The scene of a traffic accident is seen in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday.

A passenger car and a station wagon crashed at an intersection in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around midnight on Sunday, killing a male passenger in his 20s in the passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car, also a man in his 20s, is unconscious and in critical condition. At least four people in the two vehicles were injured.

According to the Koga Police Department, four people were in the passenger car and three in the station wagon. The accident occurred at a crossroad with a flashing traffic light near JR Koga Station. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.