- GENERAL NEWS
1 Dead, 2 Others in Critical Condition After Being Trapped Under 3-Ton Steel Plates in Osaka Pref.
15:28 JST, February 6, 2023
Steel plates weighing 3 tons each fell onto seven men at a factory in Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday. One man died and two others are in critical condition.
The local fire department said that they received a report of the incident in an emergency call at around 11:50 a.m. Among the seven people, five people were taken to hospital.
The factory is in an industrial district about 2 kilometers from Nankai Kishiwada Station.
