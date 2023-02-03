- GENERAL NEWS
Kunieda to Be Considered for People’s Honor Award
16:50 JST, February 3, 2023
Recently retired wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda will be considered for the People’s Honor Award, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.
At a press conference, Matsuno revealed that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had instructed him to consider awarding Kunieda, who won a total four gold medals in men’s wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic Games.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche