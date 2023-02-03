  • GENERAL NEWS

Kunieda to Be Considered for People’s Honor Award

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Shingo Kunieda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:50 JST, February 3, 2023

Recently retired wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda will be considered for the People’s Honor Award, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

At a press conference, Matsuno revealed that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had instructed him to consider awarding Kunieda, who won a total four gold medals in men’s wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic Games.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING