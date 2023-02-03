2 Missing after Cargo Ships Collide in Seto Inland Sea

Courtesy of the Imabari Coast Guard Office

The cargo ship Seiryu is seen sinking off Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, on Thursday night.

Two crew members are missing after a collision between cargo ships Thursday night in the Kurushima Straits off Imabari, Ehime Prefecture. The Japan Coast Guard is searching for the two men.

According to the Imabari Coast Guard Office, the 716-ton cargo ship Seiryu from Toba, Mie Prefecture, and the 499-ton cargo ship Koeimaru from Imabari collided at around 7:30 p.m.

The Seiryu sank after about 80 minutes, and three of the five male crew members were rescued. All four men aboard the Koeimaru were safe.

The Seiryu was on its way from Oita Prefecture to Okayama Prefecture, and the Koeimaru was going from Hyogo Prefecture to Yamaguchi Prefecture.