Year’s 1st Bonito Catch Landed at Chiba Prefecture Port

The Yomiuri Shimbun



This year’s first bonito catch is landed at Katsuura Port in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday morning. The first pole-and-line bonito fishing boat of 2023 arrived at about 6:30 a.m. at the port, which is one of the nation’s major bonito-landing points. The fish were quickly auctioned and shipped to the Tokyo metropolitan area. “Rising fuel costs have made things difficult, but based on what I hear from my fishing colleagues, it seems we can expect a large haul this year,” said Ryugen Yamamoto, 44, fishing chief of the 27th Genkichimaru.