Agency Adds Alerts for Long-Period Earthquake Motion

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The signboard of the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

The Japan Meteorological Agency added long-period earthquake motion, which strongly shake high-rise buildings during earthquakes, to the scope of its earthquake early warning system starting from noon on Wednesday.

Up to now, the warning system was triggered in areas where a conventional quake is expected to register 4 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

The warning will now also be issued to areas where such damage from long-period seismic tremors are predicted.