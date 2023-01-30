- GENERAL NEWS
Police Find Two Men Buried in Snow Near Avalanche Site
12:40 JST, January 30, 2023
OTARI, Nagano — Police said Monday that they found two men buried in snow near where two skiers were caught in an avalanche on Sunday on the Tengu plateau of Mt. Hakuba Norikura in the village of Otari, Nagano Prefecture.
The two were reportedly in cardiopulmonary arrest.
Police are working to confirm the identities of the two men as it is believed they may be the skiers who were caught in the avalanche.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
-
German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche
-
Heirs of former ‘Sunflowers’ owner sue for return of Van Gogh painting now in Tokyo
-
Severest Cold Spell So Far This Season Forecast to Hit Japan
-
Woman in Hokkaido Avalanche Confirmed Dead
JN ACCESS RANKING