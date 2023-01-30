Police Find Two Men Buried in Snow Near Avalanche Site

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rescue team members from the Nagano prefectural police ride gondolas on their way to search for two men at an avalanche site in Otari, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday.

OTARI, Nagano — Police said Monday that they found two men buried in snow near where two skiers were caught in an avalanche on Sunday on the Tengu plateau of Mt. Hakuba Norikura in the village of Otari, Nagano Prefecture.

The two were reportedly in cardiopulmonary arrest.

Police are working to confirm the identities of the two men as it is believed they may be the skiers who were caught in the avalanche.