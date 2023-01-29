Skiers Feared Caught in Avalanche in Nagano Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Nagano prefectural police headquarters

OTARI, Nagano — A group of skiers was feared caught in an avalanche on the Tengu plateau of Mt. Hakuba Norikura in the village of Otari, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The skiers are believed to have been on an unmaintained slope outside the designated area in what is known as off-piste or backcountry skiing.

The Omachi Police Station received an emergency call at about 2:30 p.m. saying the skiers might have been caught in an avalanche. It also was reported that some of them were unconscious.