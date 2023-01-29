New Wonder of the World?

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A 4-meter-high, 11-tier pyramid made of hina dolls sits imposingly in Setogura, a cultural complex in Seto, Aichi Prefecture, a city known for its pottery.

About 800 ceramic and glass hina dolls, usually displayed in homes for the March 3 Doll Festival for girls, are displayed through March 5 on the tiers of the pyramid.

Besides local Seto ware, Arita ware from Saga Prefecture and of Ryukyu glass from Okinawa Prefecture are among the materials used for the dolls.

“It’s interesting to see them, since they come in a wide variety of models and shapes,” said a homemaker from Kanagawa Prefecture who visited Saturday.