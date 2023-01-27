Cold snap continues in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An electronic display shows information about train delays at JR Osaka Station on Friday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast snow and rain in the Kanto region from Friday afternoon as a cold snap continues to sweep across the country.

In the 24 hours through midday Saturday, the most snowfall is expected in a mountain area in the northern part of the region, which could get up to 20 centimeters, according to the agency.

In Tokyo, snow and rain were forecast mainly on Friday evening, with snow predicted to settle in the Tama area in the western part of the capital.

The winter pressure pattern, which has triggered the strongest cold wave of the season, caused a severe cold snap in western Japan on Friday.

There have been a series of signal glitches near Yamashina Station in Kyoto this week due to equipment malfunctions suspected to be caused by low temperature and snow, resulting in delays and cancellations of train services.

Signal trouble occurred at the station at about 7:55 a.m. on Friday, causing 28 trains to be suspended or delayed on the Tokaido Line and other lines operated by West Japan Railway Co. (JR West). The disruptions affected about 16,000 commuters.