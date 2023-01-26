Yomiuri Giants’ New Minor League Team Stadium to Include Aquarium

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A rendering of Tokyo Giants Town

The Yomiuri Giants’ Eastern League farm team is set to get a new stadium in Inagi, western Tokyo, The Yomiuri Shimbun, Yomiuri Giants and Yomiuri Land Co. announced Wednesday.

The project, dubbed Tokyo Giants Town, will be located on a 76,000-square-meter site and will cost more than ¥25 billion.

It will be the first stadium in Japan with an aquarium.

The new stadium will host Eastern League games from March 2025. The aquarium is expected to open sometime in fiscal 2026.

The project will be integrated with neighboring facilities such as the Yomiuri Land amusement park, a botanical garden, golf course and public bath, to create a site that combines nature, sports and entertainment.