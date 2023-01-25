  • GENERAL NEWS

Heavy Snow Stops 16 Trains on Their Tracks

Commuters wait on a crowded platform at JR Osaka Station after heavy snow caused train delays on Tuesday evening.

12:11 JST, January 25, 2023

Passengers on 16 trains on the JR Tokaido and Sanyo lines were stranded between stations due to heavy snow, West Japan Railway Co. announced on Wednesday morning.

After a delay, 13 of the 16 trains managed to get moving again and drop passengers off at the nearest stations. However, the passengers of three trains had to disembark and walk to the nearest stations.

People who spent the night at JR Yamashina Station in Kyoto due to train suspensions are seen in an underground passage on Wednesday morning.

