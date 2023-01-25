Heavy Snow Stops 16 Trains on Their Tracks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Commuters wait on a crowded platform at JR Osaka Station after heavy snow caused train delays on Tuesday evening.

Passengers on 16 trains on the JR Tokaido and Sanyo lines were stranded between stations due to heavy snow, West Japan Railway Co. announced on Wednesday morning.

After a delay, 13 of the 16 trains managed to get moving again and drop passengers off at the nearest stations. However, the passengers of three trains had to disembark and walk to the nearest stations.