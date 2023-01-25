Modified Orchids in Bloom at Tsukuba Botanical Garden in Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The second generation of moth orchids genetically modified for a purple hue is debuted at Tsukuba Botanical Garden in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture. A research team from Chiba University developed the flowers through genetic recombination technology using the genes of the Asiatic dayflower. The team crossed a blue Asiatic dayflower with a white moth orchid and successfully passed the relevant color genes on to the next generation. Showcasing rare orchids from around the world, the garden’s Tsukuba Orchid Exhibition, which runs through Jan. 29, features about 500 plants, including wild specimens owned by the garden and some of the latest varieties to come out of botanical clubs.