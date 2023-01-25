Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Fukushima Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 4.9 occurred off Fukushima Prefecture at around 10:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami is expected, according to the agency. The epicenter was off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the focus was about 50 kilometers deep.

The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, and Soma and Namie, Fukushima Prefecture.