Japan Florist Sees Uptick in Bunny-Like Plant Sales in 2022 — The Year of The Rabbit
7:00 JST, January 24, 2023
A species of bladderwort with petals that resemble the face of a rabbit blooms at a flower shop in Nose, Osaka Prefecture. The shop plans to ship about 300 plants this year — the Year of the Rabbit — 50% more than usual. The carnivorous plant, which is native to South Africa and blooms several times a year, traps water fleas and other insects in a bladder at the base of the flower.
