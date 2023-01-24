  • GENERAL NEWS

Japan Florist Sees Uptick in Bunny-Like Plant Sales in 2022 — The Year of The Rabbit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:00 JST, January 24, 2023

A species of bladderwort with petals that resemble the face of a rabbit blooms at a flower shop in Nose, Osaka Prefecture. The shop plans to ship about 300 plants this year — the Year of the Rabbit — 50% more than usual. The carnivorous plant, which is native to South Africa and blooms several times a year, traps water fleas and other insects in a bladder at the base of the flower.

