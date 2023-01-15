- GENERAL NEWS
Livestream: Forum on Taiwan, Ukraine with Stanford experts
18:23 JST, January 15, 2023
The forum “Taiwan and Ukraine: Challenging Authoritarianism” will be held online Monday by The Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES) and The Yomiuri Shimbun.
Stanford University’s Francis Fukuyama, who contributes to the Insights into the World column in The Japan News, will be among the foreign affairs experts from the university participating.
Panelists will explore the future of democracy and the factors that stand in the way to peace amid the increasingly domineering authoritarian regimes of China and Russia.
The session, part of the current Yomiuri International Forum series under the theme “Rising threats: Challenges facing Japan,” is being organized jointly with the Asia Pacific Initiative and Stanford University’s Japan Program.
The event, scheduled to start from 3 p.m., will be livestreamed. Scan the QR code to watch the session. Sometime after the event ends, a recorded version of the session will also be available.
■ Date and time: Monday, Jan. 16, 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
■ Panelists:
Francis Fukuyama: Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
Larry Diamond: Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
Michael McFaul: Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
Oriana Mastro: Center Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
Kiyoteru Tsutsui: Director of the Japan Program and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
Ken Jimbo: Professor at Keio University, President of the Asia Pacific Initiative
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Suspect sent to prosecutors in case of triple murder in Japan
-
Japan police believe suspect was likely bent on murder
-
Firefighters battle Tokyo factory blaze all day long
-
Award-winning pianists Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi announce marriage, pregnancy
-
Tokyo advertising company expresses shock over employee’s murder
JN ACCESS RANKING