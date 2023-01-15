Livestream: Forum on Taiwan, Ukraine with Stanford experts

The forum “Taiwan and Ukraine: Challenging Authoritarianism” will be held online Monday by The Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES) and The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Stanford University’s Francis Fukuyama, who contributes to the Insights into the World column in The Japan News, will be among the foreign affairs experts from the university participating.





Panelists will explore the future of democracy and the factors that stand in the way to peace amid the increasingly domineering authoritarian regimes of China and Russia.

The session, part of the current Yomiuri International Forum series under the theme “Rising threats: Challenges facing Japan,” is being organized jointly with the Asia Pacific Initiative and Stanford University’s Japan Program.

The event, scheduled to start from 3 p.m., will be livestreamed.

■ Date and time: Monday, Jan. 16, 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

■ Panelists:

Francis Fukuyama: Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Larry Diamond: Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Michael McFaul: Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Oriana Mastro: Center Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Kiyoteru Tsutsui: Director of the Japan Program and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Ken Jimbo: Professor at Keio University, President of the Asia Pacific Initiative