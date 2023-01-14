Common Test for University Admissions begins

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A police officer stands guard as students head to the exam site at the University of Tokyo in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning.

The Common Test for University Admissions, which is part of the admissions process for many universities and other educational institutions, began Saturday morning across the country.

Measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent cheating were in place, and security was boosted around some examination sites.

Geography, history, civics, Japanese, and foreign languages exams were administered on Saturday. Science and mathematics exams take place on Sunday.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, 512,581 students are taking the test this year.

Makeup examinations will be held on Jan. 28 and 29 in all 47 prefectures.

On Saturday morning, police cars and officers patrolled the vicinity of Tokyo University, where three students were attacked by a boy wielding a knife during last year’s test.

New measures to prevent cheating were implemented at test sites across the country after a student last year used a smartphone to surreptitiously capture and send images of questions during the test.

Before the exam began, supervisors asked students to put their smartphones and other electronic devices on their desks, turn them off, and put them in their bags.