Penguins’ Wintry Walk Delights Visitors to Hokkaido Zoo

The Yomiuri Shimbun



ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido — Marching penguins delight visitors at Asahiyama Zoo in Asahikawa, Hokkaido. The penguin walk is a winter season treat from the zoo, which keeps about 20 penguins. The birds take a walk twice a day to make up for less activity during winter and to keep fit for breeding. During each walk, they make a round trip along a 500-meter route in the zoo. Among the birds are chicks that were born in June last year, which are covered with fluffy brown fur, drawing cries from the spectators. The penguin walk will continue through mid-March, when there will no longer be snow on the ground.