Cherry Blossoms Expected to Bloom as Usual or Slightly Earlier

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo



Someiyoshino cherry blossoms are expected to bloom this spring as normal or slightly earlier than usual as warmer temperatures have been forecast for March across the nation, a weather information company said Thursday.

According to Weathernews Inc., based in Chiba City, the earliest blooms of the year have been projected to appear in central Tokyo on March 20, followed by Fukuoka and Kochi on March 21. Other dates forecast for first blossoms are March 22 in Hiroshima, March 23 in Nagoya, March 25 in Osaka, April 7 in Sendai and April 25 in Sapporo.

The Kyushu and Tohoku regions are likely to see cherry blossoms bloom as usual or three to four days earlier, while the flowers could come at least a week earlier than normal in some areas in Hokkaido, according to the company.