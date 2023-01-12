Accident involving 20 vehicles in Nara Pref. injures at least 15

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An aerial view of the accident site in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, is seen Thursday.

At least 15 people were injured in an accident involving 20 vehicles on the Keinawa Expressway in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture on Thursday.

The accident, involving two tanker trucks and passenger cars, occurred on the Kyoto-bound way near the Kashihara-Takada interchange around 9:30 a.m.

According to the prefectural fire fighters association, at least 15 were injured, but most of them sustained only minor injuries.