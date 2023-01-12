- GENERAL NEWS
Accident involving 20 vehicles in Nara Pref. injures at least 15
12:29 JST, January 12, 2023
At least 15 people were injured in an accident involving 20 vehicles on the Keinawa Expressway in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture on Thursday.
The accident, involving two tanker trucks and passenger cars, occurred on the Kyoto-bound way near the Kashihara-Takada interchange around 9:30 a.m.
According to the prefectural fire fighters association, at least 15 were injured, but most of them sustained only minor injuries.
