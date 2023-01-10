Security drill conducted at the Univ. of Tokyo ahead of major exam

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers surround a man playing a threatening role during a safety drill in front of the University of Tokyo in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday.

Looking to better respond to a repeat of a stabbing incident last year at the time of entrance examinations at the University of Tokyo, local police and university staff held a security drill in front of the campus on Tuesday.

The Motofuji Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department and the university conducted the drill ahead of this weekend’s Common Test for University Admissions, the first stage in the examination process.

It was at this time last year that a second-year high school student went on a stabbing spree with a kitchen knife in front of the university entrance, leaving three people, including two test-takers, with varying degrees of injuries.

He also was carrying what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, and has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

Tuesday’s drill was conducted based on a scenario in which a man with a Molotov cocktail appears in front of the main gate of the university. As university officials and others escorted students to safety, police officers dispatched to the university in response to an emergency call restrained the man.

Approximately 510,000 students are expected to take the this year’s Common Test, scheduled for Jan. 14-15. Taking into consideration last year’s incident, security will be tightened at testing sites, where the Metropolitan Police Department will maintain a large presence.