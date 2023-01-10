Japan’s travel program resumes with less financial support

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People walk down the street near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto in November.

The government’s nationwide travel support program, which is aimed at boosting domestic tourism, resumed Tuesday.

The program, which was suspended from Dec. 28 because of the busy year-end and New Year holiday travel period, has resumed with only a 20% discount, compared to the 40% that was applied through December.

The maximum daily subsidy, including coupons for food and drinks at a travel destination, has also been reduced from ¥11,000 to ¥7,000. The coupons add up to ¥2,000 on weekdays and ¥1,000 on weekends and national holidays.

The maximum discount applied for travel fees is ¥3,000 for a day trip and ¥5,000 for a one-night stay.

The program, which is operated by the Tokyo metropolitan government and prefectural governments, is funded by the central government and will end when the allocated budget is spent. The Japan Tourism Agency expects the program to run at least through March.