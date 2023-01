The Yomiuri Shimbun

A whale believed to have lost its way is seen near the Yodogawa River estuary in Osaka on Monday.

OSAKA — A whale, estimated to be about 8 meters long, wandered into the Yodogawa River estuary in Osaka on Monday.

The Japan Coast Guard was notified about the whale near Osaka Bay at around 8 a.m.

The 5th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters is monitoring the whale with a small boat while alerting ships navigating in the area.