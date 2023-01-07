Bomb threat causes Jetstar flight to make emergency landing at Chubu Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Jetstar Japan aircraft sits on a taxiway at Chubu Airport in Aichi Prefecture on Saturday morning after making an emergency landing to evacuate passengers.

A bomb threat forced a Jetstar passenger plane to make an emergency landing at Chubu Airport on Saturday morning.

Jetstar Japan Flight 501 had departed from Narita Airport and was heading for Fukuoka when it made the landing at the airport near Nagoya at around 7:40 a.m.

The 142 passengers and crew aboard evacuated from the plane while it sat on a taxiway.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry’s office at the airport and Jetstar Japan Co., a call was made to Narita Airport about a bomb threat at about 6:20 a.m., specifying the Jetstar flight.

Chubu Airport’s only runway was closed while the aircraft was being inspected for explosives, until reopening at 12:15 p.m.

Some of the people aboard reportedly sustained minor injuries during the evacuation.