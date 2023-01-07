Bomb threat causes airliner to make emergency landing at Chubu Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Jetstar aircraft sits on a taxiway at Chubu Airport in Aichi Prefecture on Saturday morning after making an emergency landing to evacuate passengers.

A bomb threat forced a Jetstar passenger plane to make an emergency landing at Chubu Airport on Saturday morning.

The plane had departed from Narita Airport and was heading for Fukuoka when it made the landing at the airport near Nagoya at around 7:40 a.m.

Passengers were evacuated from the plane on a taxiway.

The airport’s only runway was closed while the aircraft was being inspected for explosives, according to sources including the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry’s office at the airport.

No injuries among the passengers or crew have been reported.