Acrobatic feats demonstrated at New Year event

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Members of the Edo Shobo Kinenkai perform acrobatic stunts at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Friday morning. About 2,500 members of the Tokyo Fire Department and regional firefighting squads participated in the annual New Year event known as Dezomeshiki. Dating back to the Edo period (1603-1867), the event was originally held to motivate firefighters and heighten awareness about fire prevention. The livestreamed extravaganza included water-discharge drills using unmanned vehicles.