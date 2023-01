The Yomiuri Shimbun

A train made an emergency stop after hitting a passenger car in Kasama City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Friday morning.

A train from Takahagi, Ibaraki Prefecture, bound for Shinagawa, Tokyo, struck a passenger car at a railroad crossing on the JR Joban Line in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around 8 a.m. Friday. According to Ibaraki Prefectural Police, both of the people who were in the car were rescued, but they are believed to be unconscious and in critical condition.