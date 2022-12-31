- GENERAL NEWS
2 missing after landslide hits houses in Yamagata Pref.
10:12 JST, December 31, 2022
YAMAGATA — A landslide in the early hours of Saturday morning crashed into a cluster of houses and other buildings in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, leaving two people missing, the police said.
A person who saw the aftermath of the landslide in the Nishime district of the city contacted the police at about 1 a.m.
Part of the mountainside northeast of the site collapsed, hitting about 10 buildings, according to the Yamagata prefectural police. The Tsuruoka city fire department said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s are missing.
A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s were safely rescued.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING