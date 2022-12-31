2 missing after landslide hits houses in Yamagata Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Landslide site in Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

YAMAGATA — A landslide in the early hours of Saturday morning crashed into a cluster of houses and other buildings in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, leaving two people missing, the police said.

A person who saw the aftermath of the landslide in the Nishime district of the city contacted the police at about 1 a.m.

Part of the mountainside northeast of the site collapsed, hitting about 10 buildings, according to the Yamagata prefectural police. The Tsuruoka city fire department said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s are missing.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s were safely rescued.

The aftermath of a landslide is seen in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Saturday.