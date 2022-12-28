JMA forecasts bright start to New Year for some areas

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors are seen at the entrance of Sensoji temple’s main hall in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has forecast clear skies along the nation’s Pacific coast during the holiday period, meaning early risers should be able to get a glimpse of the first sunrise of the New Year.

However, intermittent snow is likely along the Sea of Japan coast, according to the agency.

Temperatures are forecast to be normal or higher than usual nationwide from Thursday to the beginning of next week. A winter pressure pattern is expected to intensify from Monday, and a strong cold air front will send temperatures plunging from Jan. 7.

Strong wind and snow are expected mainly along the Sea of Japan in northern and eastern Japan with snow storms predicted in some areas.

The agency has urged people to pay attention to forecasts as the weather could affect traffic conditions for people returning to Tokyo areas at the end of the holiday period.