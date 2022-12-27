- GENERAL NEWS
Marius Yo, of Japanese boy band Sexy Zone, to retire at end of year
14:33 JST, December 27, 2022
Sexy Zone member Marius Yo is leaving the boy band and retiring from show business, his agency Johnny & Associates announced Tuesday.
Yo’s last appearance will be at the Johnny’s Countdown 2022-2023 event on Dec. 31.
Now 22 years old, Yo had suspended his activities since December 2020 due to health problems. According to Johnny & Associates, he observed various worlds through studying during his break and now “hopes to become a person who can be active internationally.”
