Marius Yo, of Japanese boy band Sexy Zone, to retire at end of year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Johnny & Associates, Inc. in Tokyo, January 2021

Sexy Zone member Marius Yo is leaving the boy band and retiring from show business, his agency Johnny & Associates announced Tuesday.

Yo’s last appearance will be at the Johnny’s Countdown 2022-2023 event on Dec. 31.

Now 22 years old, Yo had suspended his activities since December 2020 due to health problems. According to Johnny & Associates, he observed various worlds through studying during his break and now “hopes to become a person who can be active internationally.”