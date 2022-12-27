- GENERAL NEWS
Factory fire in central Tokyo
12:10 JST, December 27, 2022
A fire broke out in a two-story factory of Daiichi Kagaku Kogyosho, a liquid soap manufacturing company in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning. The fire spread to a building on the north side of the factory and firefighting efforts were ongoing as of 11 a.m.
According to the Tokyo Fire Department, a male worker was injured by smoke inhalation. The factory has a total floor space of 500 square meters.
