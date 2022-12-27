Factory fire in central Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Black smoke rises from a burning factory in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. (photo taken from a Yomiuri Shimbun helicopter).

A fire broke out in a two-story factory of Daiichi Kagaku Kogyosho, a liquid soap manufacturing company in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning. The fire spread to a building on the north side of the factory and firefighting efforts were ongoing as of 11 a.m.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, a male worker was injured by smoke inhalation. The factory has a total floor space of 500 square meters.