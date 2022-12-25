Hare for the holidays

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A huge depiction of a rabbit appears in the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, ahead of the new year, which is the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese zodiac. It took about three weeks to complete the 25-meter-long by 33-meter-wide work, by arranging about 600 kochia bunches and 20,000 pine cones among other items collected in the park. Riding the park’s Ferris wheel is recommended for a better view of the rabbit. It can be seen through Jan. 9.