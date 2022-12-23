Colorful cocoon decorations to welcome New Year visitors at Japan shrine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miko shrine maidens add the finishing touches to Japanese bush clover branches decorated with silkworm cocoons at Kinomiya Shrine in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture. In Atami, which is traditionally known for its sericulture, silkworm cocoons have long been associated with New Year prayers for family health and business prosperity. The cocoons comprise six different colors and are thought to ward off evil spirits and promote good luck, health and longevity. This year, the shrine is preparing more than 500 branches to welcome New Year visitors to the shrine.